Kelly Slater pulls off 'Houdini Tube Ride' after falling off board, getting back on mid wave

Surf star Kelly Slater pulled off the "Houdini Tube Ride," a nearly impossible move in one of the world's most challenging waves at Billabong Pipe Masters in Hawaii over the weekend, reports said.

The 46-year-old surf legend was riding a barrel in Oahu when he fell near the middle of a tube but got back on his surfboard and exited the wave while still standing -- a formidable move called the Houdini.

Slater then threw his hands up in the air, appearing to be in disbelief at his own accomplishment.

"Well, that was interesting. I thought I just fell straight onto my belly and bodyboarded out. I didn't realize I had to grab for it! Hope I did Mike Stewart and Mark Cunningham proud! Fun day!" Slater said, according to Surfer Today.

Stewart and Cunningham are famous body surfers.