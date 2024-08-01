Katie Ledecky wins record-breaking 13th Olympic medal in women's 4x200M freestyle relay

Katie Ledecky is now officially the GOAT of women's swimming.

The 27-year-old won her 13th Olympic medal in the women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay, becoming the only woman to ever reach that mark.

Ledecky tied the record previously held jointly by Jenny Thompson, Emma McKeon, and Dara Torres with her gold medal in the 1500-meter on Wednesday.

The record came with a silver medal in the race, as Australia took home a gold, their swimming-leading fifth of the Games.

Ledecky and Michael Phelps are the only swimmers in Olympic history, male or female, to earn at least 13 Olympic medals (Phelps won 28).

Ledecky was the third American in the water, entering the pool with the United States trailing by 1.4 seconds, but she cut it by half-a-second midway through her leg. Ledecky touched the wall for the final time with the Americans trailing by just 0.33 seconds, so she made up plenty of ground.

Erin Gemmell was the anchor for the U.S. to try to pull out a massive comeback victory, but Australia's Ariarne Titmus was too much to handle.

Ledecky still has one more shot to make even more history - she will compete in the women's 800m freestyle, with the final taking place Saturday at 3:08 p.m. ET.

With a win, she will become the first woman to ever win nine Olympic golds in swimming (she shares the all-time record of eight with Thompson).

Phelps and Mark Spitz are the only swimmers to ever win nine golds.

This was Ledecky's third medal in Paris, as she earned bronze in the 400m free (losing to Titmus and Australia).

It also was the 20th swimming medal for the Americans, but they now trail in golds, 5-4, to Australia.

