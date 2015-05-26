Kansas State upends No. 22 Baylor

Manhattan, KS (SportsNetwork.com) - Nino Williams posted 18 points and seven rebounds, as Kansas State edged No. 22 Baylor thanks to a second-half surge, 63-61, at Bramlage Coliseum.

"Coach said just stick with it. They were going to give us a chance. We knew we were going to get stops we are a pretty good defensive team," Williams said. "Offensively we got going we just needed to get a couple stops. We cracked down and got some stops and some easy baskets."

Marcus Foster added 11 points for the Wildcats (11-7, 4-1 Big 12), winners of four straight games thanks to shooting 50 percent (23-of-46) from the field.

Kenny Chery poured in a game-high 21 points -- but his runner as time expired failed to fall -- and Taurean Price added 20 for the Bears (13-4, 2-3), who have dropped three of their last five.

Chery kept his team close in the late stages. He capped a three-point play on a free throw with 5.4 seconds remaining and Baylor got within 62-61, but Thomas Gipson was fouled on the next possession and split a pair from the line to give the Bears one last chance with 4.8 showing.

Chery got the ball and had a lane up the middle, but his attempt which would have sent the game into overtime did not go through.

"I was expecting a double team from K-State, but I was really open and need to convert those points," Chery admitted. "They made good adjustments. They are a really good defensive team and it was more difficult to score."

Baylor jumped out to an early 13-2 lead thanks to five points each from Chery and Johnathan Motley, and when Chery connected again from long distance, the lead stood at 22-8 with 9:50 left in the first half.

K-State was down 24-10 a short time later but managed to pull within two after a Foster triple capped a run of 12 straight points. However, a three by Chery extended Baylor's edge to 33-24 at the break.

Rico Gathers converted a three-point play with 11:27 to go and the Bears had a 49-37 lead, but K-State began to chip away. The Wildcats assumed their first lead of the contest on two free throws by Justin Edwards with 6:24 on the clock, and Edwards added a jumper less than a minute later to raise the edge to three.

Baylor responded twice to tie before Nigel Johnson connected from beyond the arc for a 59-56 game inside of four minutes left. Prince followed with a bucket before Williams struck back for the hosts and Johnson made 1-of-2 from the line for a 62-58 K-State edge.

Game Notes

Chery's 16 first-half points were the most in his collegiate career ... Gipson ended up with nine points and six rebounds ... Baylor suffered its third loss this season when leading at halftime (11-3), despite holding an opponent under 25 points in the first half for the ninth time this year ... Jevon Thomas committed a game-high five of Kansas State's 14 turnovers.