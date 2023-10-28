Kansas pulls off upset over No. 6 Oklahoma with late heroics

The chalk is rocking in Kansas.

The unranked Jayhawks upset their Big 12 rivals in No. 6 Oklahoma with an incredible 38-33 victory in Lawrence.

Oklahoma made it a 27-26 game, just as the third quarter ended, but Kansas marched right down the field, thanks to three Oklahoma personal fouls, including a targeting penalty at the one-yard line that gave the Jayhawks a 1st and goal. Daniel Hishaw Jr. found the end zone, but Kansas, too, missed the two-point conversion, so with 12:25 to go, it was 32-27 in favor of Kansas.

But Oklahoma didn’t even have a chance to answer as they fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Kansas recovered it at the opposite 20. However, they missed the field goal, giving the Sooners a chance.

Oklahoma punted, but on third down, Jason Bean threw a pick deep in Kansas’ own territory, and Oklahoma four plays later. The two-point conversion again failed, so it was 33-32 Sooners with 5:22 left.

On 3rd and 3 in their own territory inside of three minutes to go, Bean threw a dump pass that was picked off at the line of scrimmage. The Jayhawks defense forced a punt, though, and after a touchback, they had 2:05 to make magic happen.

Bean got the Jayhawks to midfield after two plays, and on a 4th and 6, he found Lawrence Arnold for a 37-yard gain to put Kansas inside the 10. The Sooners defense allowed Evan Neal to score a nine-yard touchdown, as Kansas had no timeouts. Stop us if you've heard this: The two-point conversion failed, so Kansas led 38-33 with 55 seconds left.

Gabriel found Brenen Thompson for a long gain to put Oklahoma in scoring range, but the last play fell incomplete, giving the Jayhawks the win.

Neal, Bean and Hishaw combined for four rushing touchdowns, with Hishaw owning a pair, while the first scoring play of the game was a pick six by Mello Dotson. The Jayhawks ran for 225 yards on the day.

Tawee Walker rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown on his 23 carries in the losing effort. Gabriel rushed for three scores.

It's the Sooners' first loss of the season, putting cold water on their College Football Playoff hopes.

The 6-2 Jayhawks will travel to Iowa State next week, while Oklahoma will face Oklahoma State.