College Football

Kansas pulls off upset over No. 6 Oklahoma with late heroics

It's the Sooners' first loss of the season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The chalk is rocking in Kansas.

The unranked Jayhawks upset their Big 12 rivals in No. 6 Oklahoma with an incredible 38-33 victory in Lawrence.

Oklahoma made it a 27-26 game, just as the third quarter ended, but Kansas marched right down the field, thanks to three Oklahoma personal fouls, including a targeting penalty at the one-yard line that gave the Jayhawks a 1st and goal. Daniel Hishaw Jr. found the end zone, but Kansas, too, missed the two-point conversion, so with 12:25 to go, it was 32-27 in favor of Kansas.

Quarterback Jason Bean, #9 of the Kansas Jayhawks, runs the ball during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on October 28, 2023, in Lawrence, Kansas. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

But Oklahoma didn’t even have a chance to answer as they fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Kansas recovered it at the opposite 20. However, they missed the field goal, giving the Sooners a chance.

Oklahoma punted, but on third down, Jason Bean threw a pick deep in Kansas’ own territory, and Oklahoma four plays later. The two-point conversion again failed, so it was 33-32 Sooners with 5:22 left.

On 3rd and 3 in their own territory inside of three minutes to go, Bean threw a dump pass that was picked off at the line of scrimmage. The Jayhawks defense forced a punt, though, and after a touchback, they had 2:05 to make magic happen.

Kenny Logan Jr., #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks, celebrates during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on October 28, 2023, in Lawrence, Kansas.  (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Bean got the Jayhawks to midfield after two plays, and on a 4th and 6, he found Lawrence Arnold for a 37-yard gain to put Kansas inside the 10. The Sooners defense allowed Evan Neal to score a nine-yard touchdown, as Kansas had no timeouts. Stop us if you've heard this: The two-point conversion failed, so Kansas led 38-33 with 55 seconds left.

Gabriel found Brenen Thompson for a long gain to put Oklahoma in scoring range, but the last play fell incomplete, giving the Jayhawks the win.

Neal, Bean and Hishaw combined for four rushing touchdowns, with Hishaw owning a pair, while the first scoring play of the game was a pick six by Mello Dotson. The Jayhawks ran for 225 yards on the day.

Tawee Walker rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown on his 23 carries in the losing effort. Gabriel rushed for three scores.

It's the Sooners' first loss of the season, putting cold water on their College Football Playoff hopes.

Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) runs the ball as Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (2) defends during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.  (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

The 6-2 Jayhawks will travel to Iowa State next week, while Oklahoma will face Oklahoma State.