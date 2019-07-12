Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball team has incredible reunion in Las Vegas

Former members of the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team had an incredible reunion in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

Jayhawks head coach Bill Self hosted the event at Piero’s Italian Restaurant and the gathering featured Basketball Hall of Famers, a head coach, and several retired NBA veterans, according to a University of Kansas news release.

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry, San Antonio Spurs general manager R.C. Buford, former Kansas head coach Larry Brown, former NBA veterans Drew Gooden and Nick Collison were among the 21 former men’s basketball team members at the dinner.

Nakia Sanford, who played for the Jayhawks women’s basketball team from 1995 to 1999, was also in attendance, according to the news release.

Self said he wanted to get the group together to make sure the alumni know that no matter which era you’re from, you’re still part of the Jayhawks family.

“The bottom line is, we're all family, regardless of what generation you're from and regardless and who we played for,” he said. “Nothing makes us more proud to see guys who have gone on after their time at Kansas and done good things.”

Self also reminded the group to be proud of their accomplishments.

“Be proud of your school, be proud of what you guys have accomplished, and be proud of what we're getting ready to accomplish,” he said. “Because as good as we were when you were there, there's potential for us to be a lot better, and I think we can really knock it out of the park.”