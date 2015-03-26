Kansas fires Gill after two seasons

The University of Kansas fired head football coach Turner Gill on Sunday.

Gill coached the Jayhawks for two seasons after signing a five-year, $10 million contract in December 2009.

Recruiting coordinator Reggie Mitchell was named interim head coach. A national search for Gill's successor will begin immediately.

"After a thorough evaluation of our football program," KU athletics director Sheahon Zenger said. "I have concluded that new leadership is necessary to place us on the path toward competing for championships in the Big 12 Conference. I come to this conclusion reluctantly, because I have the utmost respect for Turner Gill as a quality individual who wants only the best for the young men he coaches."

After a 3-9 record in 2010, Gill led Kansas to a 2-10 mark this season. The Jayhawks lost all nine conference games this season.

Prior to taking the Kansas job, Gill coached at Buffalo for four seasons. The 49-year-old amassed a 20-30 record over that time, turning around a program that had only five total wins in the four years prior to his arrival.

Gill began his coaching career in 1991 as wide receivers coach for SMU. He then spent 12 years at his alma mater Nebraska where he served as assistant head coach, quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach. In 2005, Gill was player development director for the Green Bay Packers.

A former standout quarterback at Nebraska from 1981-83, Gill was a Heisman Trophy finalist as a senior and led the Cornhuskers to a 28-2 record and three straight Big Eight Conference championships.