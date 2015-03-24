Kansas expects C Joel Embiid to play in NCAA tournament despite ailing back

Kansas coach Bill Self says he expects center Joel Embiid to play in the NCAA tournament.

Embiid is in Los Angeles to get a second opinion from a back specialist about his ailing lower back, a trip Self said was planned.

Self says he hopes to know late Monday whether Embiid will play in this week's Big 12 Tournament. Embiid is averaging 11.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game for 10th-ranked Kansas, which will open the tournament Thursday.