Chiefs to begin contract talks with Patrick Mahomes this summer: 'We want him to play his entire career in Kansas City'

The Kansas City Chiefs are wasting no time in ensuring that Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes stays on as quarterback “for life.”

Chiefs Chairman Clark Hunt told KRLD Wednesday night that they hope to begin contract talks with Mahomes before the new season starts.

“The negotiations are something we’ll be getting into this summer,” he said. “But what he has said and what we’ve said, both sides is, he wants to be a Kansas City Chief for life, and that’s our mentality as well. We want him to play his entire career in Kansas City, and that’s what we’re going to be shooting for.”

The Chiefs exercised the fifth-year option on Mahomes’ rookie contract last month and have said that they plan to offer him a long-term deal that insiders say could make him the highest paid quarterback in NFL history at just 24-years-old.

“In terms of special qualities, the thing that really struck me in 2018 -- the first year that he became a full-time starter for us -- was his leadership ability,” Hunt continued.

“We knew he had these special physical gifts. We had seen him on the practice field. We’d seen the no-look throws. We had seen the 70-yard bombs, all that stuff – I’m not sure we had seen the left-handed throw but maybe," he said. "But anyhow, we knew we had that. But the pleasant surprise was what a great leader he was at age 23. An NFL locker room is a very difficult place to come into as a young player and lead, but it was very evident that the entire team was looking up to him in his first year as a starter – and of course that carried over into this past season.”

Mahomes threw for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns last season despite battling a knee injury.