Kansas City Chiefs 2022-2023 NFL schedule

Patrick Mahomes will have to get used to using someone other than Tyreek Hill to throw the long ball to as the Kansas City Chiefs dealt him to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason.

Not to fear, the Chiefs added Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster in the offseason. Old reliable Travis Kelce is also poised for a big season in Hill’s departure.

The defense added Justin Reid and Carlos Dunlap in the offseason to help get it back to a top-notch spot. But playing Justin Herbert, Derek Carr and now Russell Wilson twice in one season is going to be an immense challenge.

Read below for the Chiefs' schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals, September 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 2: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers, September 15, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 3: Kansas City Chiefs @ Indianapolis Colts, September 25, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 4: Kansas City Chiefs @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, October 2, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 5: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders, October 10, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 6: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills, October 16, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 7: Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers, October 23, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans, November 6, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 10: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, November 13, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 11: Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers, November 20, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 12: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams, November 27, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 13: Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals, December 4, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 14: Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos, December 11, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 15: Kansas City Chiefs @ Houston Texans, December 18, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 16: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks, December 24, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos, January 1, 2023

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders, January 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD