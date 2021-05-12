Kansas City Chiefs 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Kansas City Chiefs are the two-time defending AFC champions and the Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers proved the team needed some reinforcements on the offensive line and on the defense.

Kansas City added players like Joe Thuney and Austin Blythe to the offensive line and Will Parks and Jarran Reed to the defense in the offseason. It might not exactly be enough for them to be considered a shoo-in for this season’s conference championship but behind Patrick Mahomes, anything seems possible.

Mahomes will likely be in MVP form and with guys like Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill at his side success seems to come easier than other quarterbacks in the league.

Kansas City’s first game of the season is against the Cleveland Browns in a rematch of their AFC Divisional Round playoff game from January. Both teams will be extra hype as fans are expected to pack Arrowhead Stadium if all goes according to plan for the NFL.

The Chiefs end the 2021 season on Jan. 9 against the Denver Broncos on the road.

Here’s who the Chiefs will be matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Steelers, Browns, Bills, Cowboys, Giants, Packers

Away Opponents: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Ravens, Bengals, Washington, Eagles, Titans

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 138-132-2

Here’s the Chiefs 2021 regular-season schedule: