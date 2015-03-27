Kansas City Chiefs 2012 Draft Preview

General manager Scott Pioli dedicated much of the Chiefs' resources in free agency towards shoring up the league's second-worst scoring offense from last season, which could mean he'll be turning his attention to a defense that's somewhat thin in a few places during the draft. The depth issues are most prevalent along the front line, with Kansas City in need of a replacement for aging nose tackle Kelly Gregg and starting end Glenn Dorsey entering the final year of his contract, and the team could additionally use a third safety with starter's skills with young standout Eric Berry coming off a torn ACL. Pioli is also likely to spend at least one pick on an offensive lineman with veteran left guard Ryan Lilja another set to hit free agency at season's end and the absence of a swing tackle to back up regulars Branden Albert and Eric Winston on the roster. The Chiefs' public interest in both Peyton Manning and prospect Ryan Tannehill this offseason could be a sign the front office is losing confidence in quarterback Matt Cassel, so it wouldn't be a shock if that position is addressed in the draft as well.

2011 Record: 7-9

Top Needs: NT, OL, DE

First Three Picks: No. 11, No. 44, No. 74

Number of Selections: 8 (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 7)

RECENT FIRST ROUND HISTORY: 2011 - Jonathan Baldwin (WR, Pittsburgh); 2010 - Eric Berry (S, Tennessee); 2009 - Tyson Jackson (DE, LSU); 2008 - Glenn Dorsey (DT, LSU), Branden Albert (OT, Virginia); 2007 - Dwayne Bowe (WR, LSU); 2006 - Tamba Hali (DE, Penn State); 2005 - Derrick Johnson (LB, Texas); 2004 - none; 2003 - Larry Johnson (RB, Penn State).