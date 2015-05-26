Kamara's brace powers Crew over Sounders

Columbus, OH (SportsNetwork.com) - Kei Kamara scored on either side of the intermission on Saturday as Columbus Crew SC earned a 3-2 victory over Seattle Sounders FC at Mapfre Stadium.

Kamara found the back of the net after 10 minutes and completed his brace in the 58th minute, while Federico Higuain added a third tally in the 49th minute to power Crew SC to an impressive win, one that takes the club to third place in the Eastern Conference.

It took just 10 minutes for the hosts to open the scoring as Kamara got on the end of a low cross from defender Waylon Francis and fired it past Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

Seattle equalized in the 24th minute on an outstanding individual effort from U.S. national team captain Clint Dempsey, who whipped a left-footed strike in behind Crew goalkeeper Steve Clark from 25 yards out.

The hosts reclaimed the lead just four minutes into the second half as Higuain got in the scoring act and it was quickly 3-1 just before the hour mark when Kamara bagged his second of the night and seventh of the season.

Dempsey pulled the Sounders within one with 15 minutes to play when he netted his second goal of the night, but it wasn't enough as Crew SC held on through five minutes of added time to claim an impressive three points.