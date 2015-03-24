Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update September 12, 2015

Kaepernick throws for 3 TDs, 49ers defense throttles Rams 31-17 for 3rd straight win

By | Associated Press
    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) passes as running back Carlos Hyde blocks St. Louis Rams defensive end Eugene Sims (97) in the second quarter of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 13, 2014, in St Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst) (The Associated Press)

    San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin (81) scores a touchdown on an 11-yard pass play as he is defended by St. Louis Rams cornerback Janoris Jenkins (21) in the third quarter of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 13, 2014, in St Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane) (The Associated Press)

ST. LOUIS – Colin Kaepernick threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns, helping the San Francisco 49ers erase an early 14-point deficit and beat the St. Louis Rams 31-17 on Monday night.

Brandon Lloyd, Anquan Boldin and Michael Crabtree each caught a scoring pass for the 49ers (4-2), who have won three in a row. Ahmad Brooks and Dan Skuta had two sacks apiece for a stifling defense that sacked Austin Davis five times and permitted one first down on St. Louis' first six possessions of the second half.

The Rams (1-4) had 151 yards and a 14-0 lead after the first quarter on Benny Cunningham's 1-yard run and a 22-yard touchdown pass from Davis to Lance Kendricks.