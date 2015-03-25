Juve's Marchisio ruled out for one month

Juventus will be without midfielder Claudio Marchisio for the next month after he sustained a knee injury in Juve's 4-0 Italian Super Cup win over Lazio on Sunday.

The Italy international lasted just 21 minutes before he was injured in a tackle from Lazio's Stefan Radu, with tests revealing a tear of the medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

Marchisio, 27, will miss Juve's first three Serie A matches, against Sampdoria, Lazio and Inter Milan, in addition to the opening match of the Champions League group stage.

Capped 39 times by Italy, Marchisio will also miss a pair of World Cup qualifiers for the Azzurri against Bulgaria and Czech Republic next month.