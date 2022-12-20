Justin Verlander introduced in New York, credits owner with decision to join Mets

Justin Verlander just won his second World Series and his third Cy Young award as a member of the 2022 Houston Astros.

And now he’s the toast of New York .

Verlander was introduced as the newest member of the Mets on Tuesday and the 39-year-old credited Mets owner Steve Cohen as a key reason why he chose to come to New York.

"This offseason was interesting for me," Verlander said Tuesday. "It was my first time really going through a very normal free agent process. And from the beginning, I think Steve and [general manager] Billy [Eppler] reached out very early on and expressed their interest.

"I had a lovely conversation with Steve in the first week or so of my free agency. And we really didn’t talk much about baseball. It was just getting to know one another. And it gave me such a positive vibe for what his vision for this franchise is. And that he wants to make this franchise amazing."

Verlander signed a two-year, $86.7 million deal on Dec. 5 after leading Houston to its second World Series in six years.

It was an incredible season for Verlander , who bounced back after missing the entire 2021 season following Tommy John surgery.

Verlander was dominant, going 18-4 with a career-best 1.75 ERA.

He opted out of his contract with Houston following the season, declining his $25 million player option that came about after he threw over 130 innings during the 2022 MLB season.

The Mets signed Verlander just three days after losing to the Texas Rangers star pitcher Jack deGrom, who signed a five-year, $185 million contract on Dec. 2.

The Mets now have a projected luxury tax payroll of around $360 million for the 2023 season, something Verlander acknowledged in the press conference.

"Obviously Billy has a vision, knows the team intimately and what puzzle pieces best fit to make the complete puzzle,'' Verlander said. "But, ultimately, some of those pieces aren't cheap. And in the background, Steve is like ‘Hey, we're going to do what’s necessary to make this organization a championship calendar ballclub.’ So, I had faith in that."

The Mets are looking for their first World Series championship since 1986.