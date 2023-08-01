Justin Verlander back with Astros as Mets unload second ace at MLB trade deadline: reports

It's a Houston reunion: Justin Verlander is back with the Astros just before the MLB trade deadline, according to multiple reports.

The Mets already unloaded Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers, as their 2023 season has not been going according to plan.

Now, it's Verlander heading to Texas, but to a familiar Houston team he won a World Series with just last season.

Verlander owns a 3.15 ERA over 94.1 innings with 81 strikeouts in his 19th MLB season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.