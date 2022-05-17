Justin Thomas calls out PGA Championship beer prices: 'Gotta treat the fans better than that!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sports venues are notorious for their overpriced food and drink costs, but 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas draws the line at pricey beer.

Thomas, who is seeking his second major championship this week, responded in shock to a story in Golfweek about the pricing fans can expect to see after walking through the gates at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa.

"$18(!!!!!!) for a beer… uhhhh what. Gotta treat the fans better than that!" Thomas wrote on Twitter.

According to the article , fans can expect to pay between $18-19 a beer, $13 for a glass of wine and between $14-16 for a salad or burger.

One social media user asked Thomas where he thought the winner’s purse was being paid out from, to which Thomas pointed out: apparently not the beer!

"Tv deals, ticket sales, corporate sponsors, etc. from the looks of it, if the concession stands were factored into our purse we would be playing for $15 million."

The prices at the PGA Championship are starkly different from that of the Masters , the first major tournament of the year, where fans can enjoy cold beer and the infamous pimento cheese sandwich for just $6.50.

In fact, all the menu items at the Masters are surprisingly affordable. Imported beers for $5, a cup of coffee for $1.50, egg salad sandwich for $1.50 — just to name a few.

One fan went viral at the Masters this year for his impressive beer cup stack. With the prices at Southern Hills, such a scene would be rather rare.