NHL
Published

Justin Bieber to be part of NHL's opening night, Gary Bettman says

Justin Bieber is a big Toronto Maple Leafs fan

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11

Justin Bieber is set to be a part of the NHL’s opening night as the league begins the 2021-22 season.

Bieber, who is a huge Toronto Maple Leafs fan, will be introducing some of the games on the schedule, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on ABC’s "Good Morning America" on Monday.

Justin Bieber and wife, Hailey Rhode Bieber, watch Game Seven of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on April 23, 2019, in Boston, Massachusetts.

"He’s going to be introing our game. Tune in tomorrow night and you’ll see it. He is a huge fan and we’re excited to have him as part of the NHL family," Bettman said.

Bieber can routinely be spotted at the Scotiabank Arena watching Toronto play. In some instances, his wife, Hailey Bieber, is seen sitting beside him as they root for the boys in blue and white.

Last season, Bieber and the lot of NHL fans were barred from attending games due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber take in the Toronto Maple Leafs game against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 24, 2018, in Toronto, Ontario.

Bettman is finding new ways to try to get young fans interested in the game. You can Beliebe that the pop star may bring new eyeballs to screens.

The Maple Leafs won their first division title last season after more than two decades, but their playoff frustrations continued with a first-round exit. 

Toronto could face a similar finish this season after some hard hits to the roster. Joe Thornton, Nick Foligno and Riley Nash all moved on, while top producer Zach Hyman signed a monster $38.5 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting (58) skates with the puck against the Ottawa Senators in the second period at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The pressure will be on Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and John Tavares -- the team’s priciest members -- to produce another playoff berth. 

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

