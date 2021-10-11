Justin Bieber to be part of NHL's opening night, Gary Bettman says

Justin Bieber is set to be a part of the NHL’s opening night as the league begins the 2021-22 season.

Bieber, who is a huge Toronto Maple Leafs fan, will be introducing some of the games on the schedule, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on ABC’s "Good Morning America" on Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He’s going to be introing our game. Tune in tomorrow night and you’ll see it. He is a huge fan and we’re excited to have him as part of the NHL family," Bettman said.

Bieber can routinely be spotted at the Scotiabank Arena watching Toronto play. In some instances, his wife, Hailey Bieber, is seen sitting beside him as they root for the boys in blue and white.

NHL 2021-22 ATLANTIC DIVISION PREVIEW: LIGHTNING MAKE STRONG CASE FOR THREE-PEAT

Last season, Bieber and the lot of NHL fans were barred from attending games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bettman is finding new ways to try to get young fans interested in the game. You can Beliebe that the pop star may bring new eyeballs to screens.

The Maple Leafs won their first division title last season after more than two decades, but their playoff frustrations continued with a first-round exit.

Toronto could face a similar finish this season after some hard hits to the roster. Joe Thornton, Nick Foligno and Riley Nash all moved on, while top producer Zach Hyman signed a monster $38.5 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pressure will be on Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and John Tavares -- the team’s priciest members -- to produce another playoff berth.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.