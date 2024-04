Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

The Justice Department agreed to pay more than $100 million to a group of Larry Nassar's victims after the FBI’s mishandling of the sexual abuse allegations against the former USA Gymnastics doctor, according to multiple reports.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the news of the payout.

It has been almost three years since a report from the Justice Department inspector general said FBI officials in Indianapolis failed to respond to abuse allegations against Nassar "with the utmost seriousness and urgency."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The money will be distributed to more than 100 victims who all filed claims against the FBI after the inspector general’s report was released in 2021. Among those gymnasts are Olympians Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman.

The inspector general’s report concluded FBI agents had "conducted limited follow-up" after first learning about Nassar’s abuse. In turn, Nassar’s conviction, a life sentence for sexual assault and child pornography charges, took "a delay of over a year."

LARRY NASSAR WAS STABBED AFTER MAKING LEWD COMMENTS WATCHING WIMBLEDON: REPORT

The FBI’s slow action was criticized by gymnasts, including Maroney, during a congressional hearing following the release of the report.

"After telling my entire story of abuse to the FBI in the summer of 2015, not only did the FBI not report my abuse, but when they eventually documented my report 17 months later, they made entirely false claims about what I said," she stated at the time.

"What is the point of reporting abuse if our own FBI agents are going to take it upon themselves to bury that report in the drawer?"

FBI Director Christopher Wray said during a 2021 Senate hearing it was "inexcusable" how agents "had their own chance to stop this monster back in 2015 and failed."

Nassar was found to have sexually abused more than 500 women during his time as the doctor for USA Gymnastics’ women’s national team and at Michigan State, where he was an osteopathic physician.

The school ended up paying $500 million to survivors of Nassar’s abuse, and USA Gymnastics had a separate settlement that paid out $380 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If the $100 million from the Justice Department becomes final, abuse settlements from Nassar’s crimes will total almost $1 billion.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.