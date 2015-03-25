Jury set for 1st-degree murder trial in 2007 killing of Redskins' Sean Taylor in his Fla. home

A jury has been selected in Miami for the first-degree murder trial of the man accused of pulling the trigger in the 2007 killing of Washington Redskins star safety Sean Taylor.

Jury selection finished Friday, and opening statements are set to begin Monday morning. On trial is 23-year-old Eric Rivera Jr. He faces life in prison because he was only 17 at the time of the slaying and isn't eligible for the death penalty.

Prosecutors say Taylor was fatally shot during a botched robbery at his home. They say Rivera and four others from the Fort Myers area thought Taylor would be playing a Redskins game, but he was home with an injury.

One of the others has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and burglary charges. The others will go on trial later.