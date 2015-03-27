June Jones back in Hawaii as SMU as underdog against Fresno State

SMU coach June Jones felt and looked right at home when he walked into Aloha Stadium.

Dressed in slacks and flip flops, he strolled down a corridor where portraits of Hawaii's biggest stars hung on the wall, most of them players that Jones coached during an eight-year tenure that made him so popular in paradise that some suggested he run for governor. When Jones left a news conference for the Hawaii Bowl, he flashed the "Hang Loose" symbol to faces he has seen for years.

Never mind that Fresno State knows this island and stadium from playing at Hawaii every other year in the Mountain West Conference. Or that the Bulldogs, who have won their last five games by an average of 26 points, are favored by nearly two touchdowns against SMU on Christmas Eve.