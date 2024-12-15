Judge Judy joins superfan Jim Harbaugh as Chargers honorary captain vs. Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Chargers are in the final stretch of the playoff push as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but a special guest could give them the motivational boost they need after a narrow loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

Judge Judy Sheindlin will serve as an honorary team captain for this week’s matchup where she will join quarterback Justin Herbert and other team captains for the coin toss prior to kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET.

But her appearance shouldn’t come as a surprise to those that know head coach Jim Harbaugh.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Harbaugh has openly discussed his admiration for Sheindlin in press conferences over the years, and has repeatedly called himself a fan of her legendary TV courtroom drama series.

The former Michigan football coach even appeared in the audience of her show "Judge Judy," in January 2015 alongside his father, Jack Harbaugh.

"Jim Harbaugh is a force of nature. His enthusiasm for the game and for life in general is infectious," Sheindlin told Fox News Digital ahead of Sunday’s game. "I had the great pleasure of spending a day with Jim and his dad, a pretty cute guy himself. I am definitely a fan of the Harbaughs. They are a one-of-a-kind family."

For Harbaugh, the feelings are mutual.

CHARGERS STAR DERWIN JAMES JR. TOSSES LADD MCCONKEY'S NAME IN RACE FOR ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: 'GREAT PRO'

"It will be an incredible honor to share our sideline with Judge Judy. She's been appointment television viewing for my family for years," he told Fox News Digital. "If we could just get Judge Judy on The Supreme Court, the world would be a better place. Suffice to say, I'm a huge fan."

This is not the first time the legendary coach has made a push for Sheindlin to join the Supreme Court. In 2016, Harabaugh posted a message on social media encouraging former President Barack Obama to nominate Sheindlin.

"I urge President Obama to nominate to the Supreme Court the wise and competent, Judge Extraordinaire Judith Sheindlin," he said at the time.

Sheindlin starred on "Judge Judy" for 25 years, before moving to "Judy Justice," which streams weekdays on Prime Video and is a winner of two Daytime Emmys.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A win on Sunday won’t secure a playoff berth for the Chargers as they dropped to the sixth seed in the AFC last week. They currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Denver Broncos, but a victory over the Bucs will get them to nine wins this season and one step closer to the playoffs.