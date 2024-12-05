Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers star Derwin James Jr. tosses Ladd McConkey's name in race for Rookie of the Year: 'Great pro'

McConkey leads the Chargers in receptions and receiving yards in a successful rookie campaign

Scott Thompson
Published
Many believe the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race is between two players with five games remaining, but a Los Angeles Chargers star safety made his own suggestion for a dark horse candidate. 

Quarterbacks Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders and Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos are the frontrunners to win the regular-season award, but Derwin James Jr. wants rookie receiver Ladd McConkey added to the conversation. 

"We got Ladd McConkey. That’s the Rookie of the Year. Ladd McConkey at receiver," James said during an appearance on FanDuel TV’s "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams.

Ladd McConkey runs

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at SoFi Stadium. (Gary A. Vasquez/Imagn Images)

James also shouted out his quarterback, Justin Herbert, rookie right tackle Joe Alt and left tackle Rashawn Slater. 

But McConkey, who leads the team with 58 catches for 815 yards, has emerged as a true top receiver in Greg Roman’s offense in Los Angeles.

James was asked why he believes McConkey has gotten his career off to a fast start. 

"Ladd’s a great pro," James responded. "Every day he shows up to work, he’s got his priorities in line off the field. I feel like every day he wants to be great and give it all to the team. Love Ladd so much."

McConkey ranks second among rookies in receiving yards. Budding Las Vegas Raiders star Brock Bowers has 884 to lead the way. The tight end also leads all rookie receivers with 84 catches on 113 targets. 

Ladd McConkey runs

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Dale Zanine/Imagn Images)

There are still games remaining, so maybe McConkey can top Bowers. 

However, the race will likely remain between Daniels and Nix considering they have led their teams to playoff contention. 

Nix leads all NFL rookies with 2,842 passing yards, and Daniels is right behind him with 2,819. Nix has thrown 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Daniels has thrown 15 touchdowns and six picks. 

Ladd McConkey looks on field

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey on the field before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Dale Zanine/Imagn Images)

Daniels also has six rushing scores and 590 yards on the ground. Nix has rushed for 304 yards and four touchdowns. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.