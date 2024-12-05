Chargers star Derwin James Jr. tosses Ladd McConkey's name in race for Rookie of the Year: 'Great pro'

Many believe the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race is between two players with five games remaining, but a Los Angeles Chargers star safety made his own suggestion for a dark horse candidate.

Quarterbacks Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders and Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos are the frontrunners to win the regular-season award, but Derwin James Jr. wants rookie receiver Ladd McConkey added to the conversation.

"We got Ladd McConkey. That’s the Rookie of the Year. Ladd McConkey at receiver," James said during an appearance on FanDuel TV’s "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams.

James also shouted out his quarterback, Justin Herbert, rookie right tackle Joe Alt and left tackle Rashawn Slater.

But McConkey, who leads the team with 58 catches for 815 yards, has emerged as a true top receiver in Greg Roman’s offense in Los Angeles.

James was asked why he believes McConkey has gotten his career off to a fast start.

"Ladd’s a great pro," James responded. "Every day he shows up to work, he’s got his priorities in line off the field. I feel like every day he wants to be great and give it all to the team. Love Ladd so much."

McConkey ranks second among rookies in receiving yards. Budding Las Vegas Raiders star Brock Bowers has 884 to lead the way. The tight end also leads all rookie receivers with 84 catches on 113 targets.

There are still games remaining, so maybe McConkey can top Bowers.

However, the race will likely remain between Daniels and Nix considering they have led their teams to playoff contention.

Nix leads all NFL rookies with 2,842 passing yards, and Daniels is right behind him with 2,819. Nix has thrown 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Daniels has thrown 15 touchdowns and six picks.

Daniels also has six rushing scores and 590 yards on the ground. Nix has rushed for 304 yards and four touchdowns.

