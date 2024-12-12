Juan Soto thanks Yankees fans while being introduced as newest Mets star: 'They have a spot in my heart'

Juan Soto was all smiles as he donned his newest pinstripes in New York.

The newest New York Mets superstar was introduced to the media and spoke about his excitement for the team's future, World Series aspirations and more.

But while Mets fans are over the moon with their $765 million man, New York Yankees fans remain bitter, and seeing Soto in his No. 22 Mets jersey likely added fuel to that fire.

During a media scrum, Soto was asked if he had a message for Yankees fans who hoped he would return on a similar deal the Mets gave him.

"I want to say thank you to them," Soto said, via SNY. "They really showed me all the love and everything they had last year. They were there day in, day out. They really have a spot in my heart at the end of the day. Tough that we couldn’t get it together and try to be back and stuff like that. But definitely I’ll always appreciate what they did for me in 2024."

It may not be an answer Yankees fans want, but Soto at least acknowledges what they did for him in 2024.

Fans showered the right fielder with "Re-sign Soto!" chants every game, fake blank checks were brought into the stadium and Soto had a career year statistically, helping the Yankees return to the World Series.

The love Yankees fans had for Soto was palpable, and they wanted him to remain with a long-term deal.

But the Mets outbid the Yankees, who reportedly had a 16-year deal worth $760 million on the table. Soto chose to go across town to Queens.

Soto revealed at his news conference he hadn't spoken to a single Yankees teammate since the World Series ended in a crushing defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"I think we have the best chance to win here," he added when asked about his choice of the Mets over the Yankees.

The Mets, always considered a "little brother" to the Yankees, have a new identity with owner Steve Cohen.

