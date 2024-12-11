Juan Soto's record-breaking Mets contract includes specific uniform number request, among others: report

Juan Soto is the richest athlete in sports history.

However, $765 million apparently wasn't enough for the newest New York Met.

Soto and the Mets made their record-breaking 15-year deal official Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

There had been reports earlier this week that the Yankees "wouldn't budge" on giving Soto a suite at Yankee Stadium, and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman seemed to all but confirm that. But the Mets gave a suite to Soto.

The New York Post says that, along with the suite, Soto will also have four premium seats for home games and security for him and his family both at home and on the road.

His uniform number was another issue.

Since his MLB debut in 2018, Soto has worn No. 22 with the Nationals, Padres and Yankees. He will do the same with the Mets, and it is a part of his contract, the Post notes.

NHL COULD HAVE OUTDOOR GAME IN UNLIKELY LOCATION NEXT SEASON: REPORT

Brett Baty had worn the number with the Mets since 2022. It is common for stars who join new teams to give a hefty gift to whomever was wearing a preferred number. It's unknown if Soto is giving Baty anything.

Either way, Baty doesn't have a choice in the matter.

The Yankees said their reported 16-year, $760 million offer was "above and beyond our comfort level." Cashman also noted that "some high-end players that make a lot of money for us, if they want suites, they buy them."

But Cashman said the Yankees' reluctance to give Soto a complementary suite did not factor into the team losing Soto to the Mets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Soto finished in third place in the 2024 AL MVP vote. Aaron Judge, Soto's teammate last season with the Yankees, won the 2024 AL MVP.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.