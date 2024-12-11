Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets

Juan Soto's record-breaking Mets contract includes specific uniform number request, among others: report

Soto has worn No. 22 his entire career

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Juan Soto is the richest athlete in sports history.

However, $765 million apparently wasn't enough for the newest New York Met.

Soto and the Mets made their record-breaking 15-year deal official Wednesday.

Juan Soto celebrates

The New York Yankees' Juan Soto runs the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies Aug. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

There had been reports earlier this week that the Yankees "wouldn't budge" on giving Soto a suite at Yankee Stadium, and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman seemed to all but confirm that. But the Mets gave a suite to Soto.

The New York Post says that, along with the suite, Soto will also have four premium seats for home games and security for him and his family both at home and on the road.

His uniform number was another issue.

Since his MLB debut in 2018, Soto has worn No. 22 with the Nationals, Padres and Yankees. He will do the same with the Mets, and it is a part of his contract, the Post notes.

Aaron Boone embraces Juan Soto

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) embraces outfielder Juan Soto (22) during player introductions before Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium.  (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

Brett Baty had worn the number with the Mets since 2022. It is common for stars who join new teams to give a hefty gift to whomever was wearing a preferred number. It's unknown if Soto is giving Baty anything.

Either way, Baty doesn't have a choice in the matter.

The Yankees said their reported 16-year, $760 million offer was "above and beyond our comfort level." Cashman also noted that "some high-end players that make a lot of money for us, if they want suites, they buy them."

But Cashman said the Yankees' reluctance to give Soto a complementary suite did not factor into the team losing Soto to the Mets. 

Juan Soto tips his helmet

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after an out to end the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals in Game 2 of an ALDS during the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium in New York Oct. 7, 2024. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

Soto finished in third place in the 2024 AL MVP vote. Aaron Judge, Soto's teammate last season with the Yankees, won the 2024 AL MVP.

