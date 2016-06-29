Expand / Collapse search
Published

JR Smith has a pretty great golf swing

By Nick Schwartz | FoxSports

The PGA Tour is in Akron, Ohio, for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational this week, and Cleveland Cavaliers champion JR Smith visited Firestone Wednesday to hang out with U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson and hit a few balls at the practice range.

Smith is an avid golfer, and said he picked up the game after being invited to a golf tournament hosted by Moses Malone. In 2014, Smith said he was a 13-handicap, but judging by his current swing that number has likely dropped.