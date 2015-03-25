Josh Woodrum rushes for 2 TDs to lead Liberty over VMI 17-7

Josh Woodrum threw for 190 yards and rushed for two touchdowns to lead Liberty over Virginia Military Institute 17-7 Saturday.

Woodrum had a quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line for the first score, then rushed for a 27-yard TD to give Liberty (5-4, 2-1 Big South) a 17-0 lead with 4:12 remaining. Woodrum's favorite target was Darrin Peterson, who had nine receptions for 118 yards, including a 56-yarder.

The Flames forced three interceptions while holding VMI (1-8, 0-4) to 204 yards of offense.

Despite three interceptions, A.J. Augustine connected with Samuel Patterson for a 34-yard touchdown pass to put the Keydets on the board with 1:27 remaining.

It's the eighth win in a row for Liberty over VMI, and the last as conference members. VMI returns to the Southern Conference next season.