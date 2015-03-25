Joseph's late TD helps Southern prevail over winless Arkansas-Pine Bluff 29-21

Dray Joseph threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as Southern University defeated winless Arkansas-Pine Bluff 29-21 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup Saturday.

The Jaguars (4-3, 4-1 SWAC) opened the scoring with a 26-yard run by Lenard Tillery.

The Golden Lions (0-7, 0-5) answered as Benjamin Anderson scored from eight yards out and followed with a 21-yard touchdown to Isiah Ferguson to lead 15-8 in the first quarter.

Joseph responded with a 32-yard score to Willie Quinn. Following a UAPB missed field goal, Joseph hit Nico Talbert for a 16-yard touchdown to put the Jaguars up 22-14 at half.

Anderson threw an 11-yard score to Jamie Smith to cut the deficit to 1 late in the third quarter.

Facing fourth-and-goal at the 1, Joseph sneaked in for a touchdown with 8:34 remaining.

Drayon Willis' fumble on the ensuing drive sealed the win for the Jaguars.