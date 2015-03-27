Jorginho leaves Figueirense for Japanese club

Former Brazilian international and national team assistant coach Jorginho has left Figueirense to become the new manager of Japanese side Kashima Antlers.

Jorginho led Figueirense to seventh place in Brazil's top flight last season, but will now move to Japan to replace fellow Brazilian Oswaldo de Oliveira, who recently agreed to return to Brazil to coach Botafogo.

The 47-year-old Jorginho played for Kashima Antlers during a long, successful career. He also played for Vasco de Gama, Sao Paulo and Flamengo in Brazil, as well as Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

Jorginho played 64 times for Brazil from 1987-95, and was an assistant under Dunga with the national team from 2006-10.

Kashima Antlers won J. League 1 titles from 2008-10 under Oswaldo.