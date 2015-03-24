Jordan Weal scores shootout winner, Kings edge Avalanche 2-1 in preseason game

next Image 1 of 2

Jordan Weal scored the decisive goal in a shootout to give the Los Angeles Kings a 2-1 exhibition victory over the Colorado Avalanche at the World Arena on Thursday night.

Weal's goal past Reto Berra broke a 2-all tie in the shootout and helped the Stanley Cup champions improve to 5-0-1 in the preseason. Colorado is 0-5-2.

Tyler Toffoli redirected a crossing pass by Jeff Carter from the left wing 3:37 into the game to put Los Angeles ahead.

Maxime Talbot answered for the Avalanche on a power-play goal with 14 seconds remaining in the opening period.

Jonathan Quick stopped 20 of 21 shots in two periods of work for the Kings before he was relieved by Martin Jones, who earned the win.

Berra made 42 saves for the Avalanche.