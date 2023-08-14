Jordan Spieth splits sandwich with fan in bizarre moment during St Jude Championship

Jordan Spieth may have been in the heat of battle at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Saturday, but it was not going to stop him from having a mid-round snack and splitting it with a fan.

Spieth shot a 68 in the third round at TPC Southwind. As he was walking up the course, he started to dig into his sandwich. A fan asked Spieth if he was "having a little snack." The 13-time PGA Tour winner asked the fan if he wanted to split the sandwich.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Want half? It’s peanut butter and banana," Spieth said, via The Action Network.

Sure enough, Spieth gave the man the half and went on his merry way to wrap up the rest of the round. Spieth had a strong showing in the first round, shooting a 63. He followed that p with back-to-back 68s and then a 70 on Sunday to finish in a tie for sixth.

Spieth’s last win came at the RBC Heritage in 2022. He beat out Patrick Cantlay in a playoff.

SAM BURNS NAILS IMPRESSIVE HOLE-IN-ONE AT ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP

On Sunday, Lucas Glover topped Cantlay in a playoff. He converted the 18th hole in four strokes, while Cantlay did it in five.

Glover won the Wyndham Championship last week and now has an inside track to the U.S. Ryder Cup team. A win at the BMW Championship would solidify a spot on the team. If not, it will come down to a captain’s pick.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Playing pretty good golf, and I think I’d be pretty good in the team room and be a good partner," Glover said. "So yeah, absolutely I would."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.