Jordan Sibert hits buzzer-beating 3-pointer in first game with Dayton for 81-80 win over IPFW

Jordan Sibert hit the buzzer-beating 3-pointer to become the hero in his first game in a Dayton uniform on Saturday, an 81-80 thriller over IPFW.

The Flyers trailed 80-78 with six seconds to go and IPFW inbounding from under its own basket.

Pierre Bland attempted to find Michael Kibiloski streaking long at half court but Kyle Davis tipped the ball, grabbed it on the ground and passed it forward to Khari Price, who dished to an open Sibert in the left corner for the game-winner.

Both Price and Sibert had missed crucial free throws prior in the lead-up to the game's final play.

Price had a career-high 17 points and Dyshann Pierce added 24 points and eight rebounds.

Pierre Bland led IPFW with 18 points and Steve Forbes had 17.

Sibert became eligible after transferring from Ohio State and sitting out a year.