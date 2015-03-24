Jordan leads balanced Texas A&M-Corpus Christi past Saint Louis, 62-56

John Jordan scored 13 points and Brandon Pye had 10, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Saint Louis 62-56 on Sunday.

The Islanders (2-1) rallied from an eight-point deficit, using a 10-2 run ignited by Ehab Amin's three-point play and 3-pointer to tie it at 46 with 7:19 left.

Rashawn Thomas made a layup and two free throws with Pye's go-ahead 3 in between, pushing their lead to four. The Islanders made 8 of their last 10 attempts from the line to ice the game.

Texas A&M-CC shot 50 percent from the field using balanced scoring, as six players had at least eight points. Thomas also had 10 points and Bryce Douvier had 10 with nine rebounds.

The Billikens (2-1) were 21 of 51 overall and 11 of 21 on free throws. Achraf Yacoubou was the lone player in double figures for Saint Louis with 13 points.