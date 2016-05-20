Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NHL
Published
Last Update May 20, 2016

Jones' 2nd shutout gives Sharks 2-1 series lead over Blues

By | Associated Press
  • 20348de0-
    Image 1 of 3

    San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates his goal with teammate Joe Pavelski (8) during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the St. Louis Blues Thursday, May 19, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (The Associated Press)

  • ec945298-
    Image 2 of 3

    San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones, right, stops a shot from St. Louis Blues' Kyle Brodziak (28) during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Thursday, May 19, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (The Associated Press)

  • 0c3e9900-
    Image 3 of 3

    San Jose Sharks' Joonas Donskoi (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Thursday, May 19, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (The Associated Press)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Martin Jones made 22 saves in his second straight shutout and Tomas Hertl scored twice to give the San Jose Sharks a series lead for the first time in four trips to the Western Conference final with a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 on Thursday night.

Joonas Donskoi also scored to give the Sharks a 2-1 series advantage and move them as close as they have ever been to reaching their first Stanley Cup final. San Jose had won just three games in its first three trips to the conference final, part of a long history of playoff disappointment that is showing signs of coming to an end.

St. Louis has gone 150:45 without scoring since Jori Lehtera's second-period goal in Game 1 led to a 2-1 victory.

Game 4 is Saturday in San Jose, where the Sharks have won six straight playoff games.