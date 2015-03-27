Jokinen, Iginla lift Flames over Canucks in SO

Jarome Iginla scored the shootout winner and the Calgary Flames earned an important two points with a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

The shootout was tied through two rounds, with Olli Jokinen scoring for Calgary and Alex Burrows replying for Vancouver, which set the stage for Iginla — the Flames' captain and all-time leading scorer.

Iginla put the Flames ahead when he faked a shot, drew it around Roberto Luongo and jammed it in while he was falling. Miikka Kiprusoff then denied Mason Raymond with a pad stop to clinch the victory.

It was a different move for Iginla, who chose to shoot when he got a breakaway with 2 minutes left in the third period but was robbed by Luongo's glove save.

Mike Cammalleri and rookie Roman Horak scored for Calgary, which recovered after blowing a 2-0 lead. The Flames have earned at least a point in five straight games to stay within two points of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western conference.

Cody Hodgson and David Booth scored as Vancouver closed a 3-0-1 road trip.

Vancouver tied it at 8:04 of the third period on a fortunate bounce.

Dan Hamhuis' slapshot was blocked by Blake Comeau, but the puck caromed right to Booth near the side of the net and he beat Kiprusoff on the short side before the Flames' goaltender could scramble across.

Vancouver nearly took a 3-2 lead right afterward, but Kiprusoff threw out his glove to spectacularly save a shot off the stick of Henrik Sedin from 10 feet out.

Luongo matched that save with a dandy catch of his own with 2 minutes left in the third, thwarting Iginla after Alex Tanguay sent him in on a breakaway.

Kiprusoff finished the night with 29 stops, compared to 16 for Luongo.

Notes: In a pre-game ceremony, Kiprusoff received a silver goal stick commemorating his 300th NHL win, which he recorded Wednesday against San Jose. ... Kiprusoff's 301st career win moves him into a tie for 26th all-time with former Rangers netminder Mike Richter. ... Hall-of-Fame Flames radio play-by-play voice Peter Maher called game No. 3,000 in his NHL broadcasting career. ... Calgary's last short-handed goal was scored by Anton Babchuk in last year's Heritage Classic against Montreal on Feb. 20. They are the only NHL team without one this season.