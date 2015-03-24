Jokinen gets winner in SO to lift Penguins past Red Wings, 4-3

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Jussi Jokinen scored in regulation and then got the game-winner in the shootout, lifting the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 victory over the playoff-bound Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

James Neal scored two power-play goals in regulation — his 25th and 26th of the season — for Pittsburgh, which got defenseman Kris Letang back for the first time since he suffered a stroke 10 weeks ago.

Tomas Jurco, Jakub Kindl and Riley Sheahan scored for the Red Wings, who are headed to the postseason for the 23rd straight time.

Penguins' goalie Marc-Andre Fleury had 34 saves through overtime and stopped all three attempts in the shootout, including a spinning acrobatic glove save on Daniel Alfredsson to preserve the win.

On the winning goal, Jonas Gustavsson poked the puck off Jokinen's stick but it caromed high over the Detroit goalie and into the net.