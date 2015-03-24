Johnson, Thomas lead Mississippi St past Utah St 71-63
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Roquez Johnson and Fred Thomas both scored 15 points to lead Mississippi State over Utah State 71-63 on Saturday.
Mississippi State (3-0) has won its first three games for the second year in a row. The Bulldogs trailed 58-57 with six minutes remaining but scored the next eight points to take control.
Gavin Ware added 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and also grabbed eight rebounds. Mississippi State dominated inside, with a 38-21 rebounding advantage and a 30-18 edge in points inside the paint.
Utah State (3-1) was led by Darius Perkins and Chris Smith, who each scored 14 points. Jalen Moore added 13.
It was a tight game that featured 18 lead changes and nine ties before Mississippi State pulled away with a few minutes remaining.
