This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Last Update September 17, 2015

Johnson, Thomas lead Mississippi St past Utah St 71-63

Associated Press
    Mississippi State guard Fred Thomas (1) shoots over Utah State defenders including guard Julion Pearre (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (The Associated Press)

    Mississippi State forward Gavin Ware (20) attempts a basket over the defense of Utah State forward David Collette (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (The Associated Press)

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Roquez Johnson and Fred Thomas both scored 15 points to lead Mississippi State over Utah State 71-63 on Saturday.

Mississippi State (3-0) has won its first three games for the second year in a row. The Bulldogs trailed 58-57 with six minutes remaining but scored the next eight points to take control.

Gavin Ware added 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and also grabbed eight rebounds. Mississippi State dominated inside, with a 38-21 rebounding advantage and a 30-18 edge in points inside the paint.

Utah State (3-1) was led by Darius Perkins and Chris Smith, who each scored 14 points. Jalen Moore added 13.

It was a tight game that featured 18 lead changes and nine ties before Mississippi State pulled away with a few minutes remaining.

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP