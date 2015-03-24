Johnson lifts Nets over Jazz

Salt Lake City, UT (SportsNetwork.com) - Joe Johnson poured in a game-high 27 points and Andray Blatche added 25 as the Brooklyn Nets rallied for a 105-99 win over the Utah Jazz.

Deron Williams scored 19 points and handed out seven assists and Shaun Livingston had nine points, seven assists and five boards for the Nets, winners in three of their last four.

"This is a crucial part of the season for us. We have to be mentally focused for this trip. Coming straight off the All-Star break, going on the road for two weeks, it's not an easy task," Williams said of the Nets' seven game road trip, which started on Feb. 13.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Nets acquired guard Marcus Thornton from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Jason Terry and Reggie Evans.

Thornton is averaging 8.3 points per game this season after putting up 21.3 ppg two years ago and 18.7 ppg last season

Alec Burks scored 23 points, Enes Kanter had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Trey Burke finished was 14 points and 10 boards for the Jazz, who had a three- game winning streak snapped.

"I'm just being aggressive. I feel like everybody's supposed to be aggressive. I'm just trying to do my role for the team," Burks said.

Richard Jefferson put the Jazz up 68-55 with his 3-pointer at the 7:36 mark of the third quarter, but the Nets used a 20-4 run to take a 75-72 lead and went into the break leading 75-74.

The Nets shot 72.7 percent on the flurry, with Blatche leading the way with 10 points. Johnson finished with seven on the run.

The Jazz eventually tied the game at 84-84 when Burke knocked down a deep jumper, but a 15-5 run put the Nets up 99-89 with 1:51 to go, essentially sealing the win.

Utah got within four points, 103-99, but a pair of Williams free throws with three seconds left secured the victory.

Utah led 28-21 after the first quarter and took a 56-48 lead into the break.

Game Notes

Brooklyn was 41-for-82 from the floors ... The Nets outscored Utah 48-40 in the paint ... The Jazz scored 22 points off 18 Brooklyn turnovers, while turning it over just five times.