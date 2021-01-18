Johnny Manziel trolls Browns after playoff loss to Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns finished the 2020 NFL season with an 11-5 regular-season record, and they were the last AFC North team standing in the playoffs before falling to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday afternoon.

The entire city of Cleveland and former players of the Browns rallied around the team, which made the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season. However, former 2014 first-round pick Johnny Manziel appeared to be bitter after the Browns were eliminated.

Manziel tweeted out a moving image of ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith smiling and sipping on a shake not too long after the Chiefs came away with the 22-17 victory. A lot of Browns fans weren’t happy with Manziel’s reaction on social media, and he responded to them saying, "I’m not even mad I’m petty."

He followed that up with another message: "People can’t take L’s in 2021. Grow up sh-- happens." And another fan sent out a now-deleted tweet that Manziel responded with: "Can’t hear you there’s too much money in my ear."

Manziel started eight games in two years for the Browns. He threw for 1,675 passing yards with seven touchdowns, seven interceptions and finished with a 2-6 record.