Johnny Manziel receives Twitter advice from ... Charlie Sheen

The surreal, sad soap opera of the real world of Johnny Manziel took perhaps the most twisted, strange turn when actor Charlie Sheen decided it was his turn to offer the troubled quarterback advice.

Check out the wisdom from the controversial Sheen:

Surreal? Bizarre? Absurd?

The Heisman Trophy winner needs help. Simply not sure that Sheen is the person who will help him find the right path. Or maybe he could.

Stranger things have happened.

