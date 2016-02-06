Expand / Collapse search
March 26, 2016

Johnny Manziel receives Twitter advice from ... Charlie Sheen

Quarterback Johnny Manziel #2 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field, after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on December 27, 2015 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Actor Charlie Sheen takes part in an on field ceremony prior to MLB game action between the Chicago White Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays August 14, 2012 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Brad White/Getty Images)

The surreal, sad soap opera of the real world of Johnny Manziel took perhaps the most twisted, strange turn when actor Charlie Sheen decided it was his turn to offer the troubled quarterback advice.

Check out the wisdom from the controversial Sheen:

Surreal? Bizarre? Absurd?

The Heisman Trophy winner needs help. Simply not sure that Sheen is the person who will help him find the right path. Or maybe he could.

Stranger things have happened.