John Mallinger leads Pebble Beach Invitational

John Mallinger shot a 4-under 68 on Friday at Spanish Bay to take a four-stroke lead in the Pebble Beach Invitational.

The Wen.com Tour player had a 9-under 135 total after opening with a 67 on Thursday at Pebble Beach. He will play Spyglass Hill in Saturday and finish at Pebble Beach on Sunday.

PGA Tour Champions players Olin Browne and Kirk Triplett were tied for second. Browne had a 70, and Triplett shot 73, both at Spanish Bay.

Sydnee Michaels topped the women in the field, shooting a 73 at Spyglass to get to 1 over.