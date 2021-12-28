John Madden dead: Raiders 'deeply saddened' by NFL icon's sudden passing

NFL great John Madden died at the age of 85 years old, the league announced Tuesday night.

Madden, who coached in the NFL from 1969 to 1978, led the Oakland Raiders to seven AFC title games and one Super Bowl championship over the Minnesota Vikings in 1976. That season, the Raiders finished with a 13-1 record.

As the head coach of the Raiders, Madden had a 103-32-7 overall record.

The franchise released a statement following the death of the legendary coach and broadcaster.

"The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden," the statement read. "Few individuals meant as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable."

The statement continued: "Madden cemented his role as a football icon in the broadcast booth, serving as a leading color analyst for all four major television networks – CBS, FOX, ABC and NBC. His work on Monday Night Football, the inception of the annual All-Madden Team and his role in the Madden NFL series of video games made the Madden name synonymous with pro football."

Madden retired from coaching after dealing with an ulcer issue and general burnout from the job. After leaving the sidelines, Madden decided to join the broadcasting booth, where he resided from 1979 to 2008 and turned into one of the most influential voices in NFL history.

Madden finished his career as a 16-time Emmy Award winner. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Madden’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.

