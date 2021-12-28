Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

John Madden dead: Raiders 'deeply saddened' by NFL icon's sudden passing

Madden’s cause of death has yet to be revealed

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
NFL legend John Madden dead at age 85 | Breaking Video

NFL legend John Madden dead at age 85 | Breaking

Hall of Fame football coach and broadcasting legend died Tuesday morning.

NFL great John Madden died at the age of 85 years old, the league announced Tuesday night.

Madden, who coached in the NFL from 1969 to 1978, led the Oakland Raiders to seven AFC title games and one Super Bowl championship over the Minnesota Vikings in 1976. That season, the Raiders finished with a 13-1 record.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

John Madden, head coach of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after the Raiders beat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI on January 9, 1977 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Raiders won the Super Bowl 32-14.

John Madden, head coach of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after the Raiders beat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI on January 9, 1977 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Raiders won the Super Bowl 32-14. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

As the head coach of the Raiders, Madden had a 103-32-7 overall record.

The franchise released a statement following the death of the legendary coach and broadcaster.

"The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden," the statement read. "Few individuals meant as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable."

JOHN MADDEN DEAD AT 85: WHO WAS THE LEGENDARY NFL COACH?

John Madden head coach of the Oakland Raiders looks on from the sidelines during an NFL football game circa 1977. Madden coached the Raiders from 1969-78.

John Madden head coach of the Oakland Raiders looks on from the sidelines during an NFL football game circa 1977. Madden coached the Raiders from 1969-78. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

The statement continued: "Madden cemented his role as a football icon in the broadcast booth, serving as a leading color analyst for all four major television networks – CBS, FOX, ABC and NBC. His work on Monday Night Football, the inception of the annual All-Madden Team and his role in the Madden NFL series of video games made the Madden name synonymous with pro football."

Madden retired from coaching after dealing with an ulcer issue and general burnout from the job. After leaving the sidelines, Madden decided to join the broadcasting booth, where he resided from 1979 to 2008 and turned into one of the most influential voices in NFL history.

PASADENA, CA- JANUARY 9: Head Coach John Madden of the Oakland Raiders gets carried off the field by his players Ted Hendricks #83 and John Matuszak #72 after they defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI on January 9, 1977 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Raiders won the Super Bowl 32 -14. 

PASADENA, CA- JANUARY 9: Head Coach John Madden of the Oakland Raiders gets carried off the field by his players Ted Hendricks #83 and John Matuszak #72 after they defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI on January 9, 1977 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Raiders won the Super Bowl 32 -14.  (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Madden finished his career as a 16-time Emmy Award winner. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Madden’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com