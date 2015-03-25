Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 18, 2015

John Isner loses to fellow American Ryan Harrison in 2nd round of Sydney International

By | Associated Press
    John Isner of the United State plays a backhand shot to fellow countryman Ryan Harrison at the Sydney International Tennis tournament in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2013.(AP Photo/Rob Griffith) (The Associated Press)

    Ryan Harrison of the United State plays a forehand shot to fellow countryman John Isner at the Sydney International Tennis tournament in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2013.(AP Photo/Rob Griffith) (The Associated Press)

SYDNEY – Top-seeded John Isner lost 6-4, 6-4 to fellow American Ryan Harrison in the second round of the Sydney International on Wednesday.

The exit of Isner, who was promoted to the No. 1 seed after Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Richard Gasquet withdrew, followed two more injury withdrawals: No. 2 and 2011 Sydney champion Giles Simon (neck) and No. 6 Radek Stepanek (back).

Isner, who withdrew from the Hopman Cup mixed team competition in Perth last week with a right knee injury, lasted 71 minutes against No. 64-ranked Harrison.

The Australian Open starts Monday, leaving injured players little time to prepare for the season's first major.

In the women's draw, top-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland advanced to the semifinals with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Italy's Roberta Vinci.