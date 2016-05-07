John Elway hints that Paxton Lynch could start sooner than expected

The Denver Broncos' quarterback situation remains one of the most intriguing storylines of the NFL offseason.

There's no Peyton Manning, no Brock Osweiler and no Colin Kaepernick, but there's also no lack of drama.

Broncos GM John Elway added to it Friday with his comments on rookie Paxton Lynch's development. Denver traded up to draft Lynch with the 26th pick in the first round last week, but the former Memphis Tigers QB was viewed by most to be at least a year away.

On Friday, however, Elway gave strong indications that timeline could be much shorter while speaking with Denver Sports 760.

"Is that going to happen tomorrow? Probably not, but you never know when it can happen," Elway said. "We think he's going to be ready quicker than a lot of people think."

It's far too early to know exactly what kind of impact -- if any -- Lynch can make during the 2016 season. But Mark Sanchez, who currently sits atop a Broncos depth chart that also includes Trevor Siemian, certainly must take notice.