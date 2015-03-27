John Connelly, a member of England's World Cup-winning squad in 1966, dies at 74

John Connelly, whose last game for England came in the opener of the 1966 World Cup that his country went on to win, has died at 74.

Burnley, one of Connelly's four former clubs, said Thursday he died at home.

Connelly started in the 0-0 draw with Uruguay at Wembley Stadium during the 1966 tournament in what was his 20th and final England appearance. The winger was replaced by Martin Peters, who scored one of England's goals in a 4-2 extra-time victory over Germany in the final.

Connelly won the English title twice, first with Burnley in 1960 when he was the team's top scorer, and then with Manchester United in 1965. He also played for Blackburn and Bury.

Flags will fly at half-staff for Connelly in Burnley's league match against Cardiff on Saturday.