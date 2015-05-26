Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 30, 2015

Joey Logano leads all but 24 laps in dominating Xfinity Series win at Phoenix

By | Associated Press
    Joey Logano gets in his car before the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race on Saturday, March 14, 2015, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (The Associated Press)

    Joey Logano pits in the 100th lap during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race on Saturday, March 14, 2015, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (The Associated Press)

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Joey Logano routed the field Saturday to win the Xfinity Series at Phoenix International Raceway.

The Daytona 500 winner raced to his first Xfinity Series victory since 2013 with his dominant win for Team Penske. He led 176 of the 200 laps and had the field covered.

Matt Kenseth was second, followed by Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon and Erik Jones.

Logano started from the pole in his No. 22 Ford, got a jump on Harvick at the start of the race and led the first 50 laps until he was passed on pit road during a caution.

He led 85 of the first 100 laps.