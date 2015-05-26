Joey Logano leads all but 24 laps in dominating Xfinity Series win at Phoenix

next Image 1 of 2

Joey Logano routed the field Saturday to win the Xfinity Series at Phoenix International Raceway.

The Daytona 500 winner raced to his first Xfinity Series victory since 2013 with his dominant win for Team Penske. He led 176 of the 200 laps and had the field covered.

Matt Kenseth was second, followed by Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon and Erik Jones.

Logano started from the pole in his No. 22 Ford, got a jump on Harvick at the start of the race and led the first 50 laps until he was passed on pit road during a caution.

He led 85 of the first 100 laps.