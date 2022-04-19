76ers' Joel Embiid reveals what he told Raptors' Nick Nurse about officiating complaints

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Philadelphia 76ers went up 2-0 in their first-round series against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night after a hard-fought 112-97 victory.

Joel Embiid played a large role in the win for the 76ers. He had 31 points and 11 rebounds. The superstar center was also put under the spotlight over an interaction with Raptors head coach Nick Nurse.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nurse accused the officials of letting the 76ers get away with hard fouls in Game 1. Philadelphia shot 34 foul shots while Toronto shot 23 times at the free-throw line in Game 1. In Game 2, the 76ers got to the free-throw line 30 times to the Raptors’ 12.

Over a minute into the game Raptors forward OG Anunoby shoved Embiid and the two were separated after a small skirmish. The two were hit with technical fouls.

JOEL EMBIID SCORES 31 POINTS TO LEAD 76ERS TO 2-0 SERIES LEAD ON RAPTORS

Toward the end of the game, Embiid and Nurse were seen chatting back and forth. Embiid told Nurse he was going to keep making all the free throws if Toronto continued to foul him. Nurse said, "You might have to."

Embiid said he told Nurse, "respectfully, to stop b-----ing about the calls."

Embiid was 12-for-14 from the foul line, shooting more free throws than the entire Raptors team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The series will head back to Toronto for Games 3 and 4. Game 3 will be played 8 p.m. Wednesday ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.