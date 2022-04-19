Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Playoffs
Published

76ers' Joel Embiid reveals what he told Raptors' Nick Nurse about officiating complaints

Embiid had more free throws than the entire Raptors team in Game 2

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Philadelphia 76ers went up 2-0 in their first-round series against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night after a hard-fought 112-97 victory.

Joel Embiid played a large role in the win for the 76ers. He had 31 points and 11 rebounds. The superstar center was also put under the spotlight over an interaction with Raptors head coach Nick Nurse.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sixers' Joel Embiid reacts during Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Sixers' Joel Embiid reacts during Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Nurse accused the officials of letting the 76ers get away with hard fouls in Game 1. Philadelphia shot 34 foul shots while Toronto shot 23 times at the free-throw line in Game 1. In Game 2, the 76ers got to the free-throw line 30 times to the Raptors’ 12.

Over a minute into the game Raptors forward OG Anunoby shoved Embiid and the two were separated after a small skirmish. The two were hit with technical fouls.

JOEL EMBIID SCORES 31 POINTS TO LEAD 76ERS TO 2-0 SERIES LEAD ON RAPTORS

Joel Embiid of the Sixers after making a basket against the Toronto Raptors, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid of the Sixers after making a basket against the Toronto Raptors, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Toward the end of the game, Embiid and Nurse were seen chatting back and forth. Embiid told Nurse he was going to keep making all the free throws if Toronto continued to foul him. Nurse said, "You might have to."

Embiid said he told Nurse, "respectfully, to stop b-----ing about the calls."

Embiid was 12-for-14 from the foul line, shooting more free throws than the entire Raptors team.

Joel Embiid of the 76ers was 12-for-14 from the foul line against the Toronto Raptors on April 18, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid of the 76ers was 12-for-14 from the foul line against the Toronto Raptors on April 18, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The series will head back to Toronto for Games 3 and 4. Game 3 will be played 8 p.m. Wednesday ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.