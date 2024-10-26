Expand / Collapse search
MLB Postseason

Joe Torre on how Yankees can regroup in Game 2 of World Series after Dodgers' wild win

Game 2 can be seen on FOX

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
Legendary MLB manager Joe Torre talks to Fox News Digital about the World Series Game 1 classic between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

Joe Torre managed the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers during his career, and he got to witness a classic World Series thriller in Game 1 Friday night.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam to win the game, 6-3. 

The blast created a buzz at Dodger Stadium, and it appeared — for a moment, at least — to suck the life out of the Yankees.

Aaron Boone in the dugout

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone in the dugout before Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles Oct. 25, 2024. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

Torre told Fox News Digital Saturday night the Yankees wouldn’t have gotten this far if they couldn't handle tough moments.

"They’re here because they can deal with stuff like that," Torre said before the first pitch of Game 2. "These are the two best teams, and, trust me, when you go through 162 games, it’s not always a day at the beach. You’re gonna have to respond to negative stuff and bounce back."

Joe Torre waves

Joe Torre acknowledges the crowd during the introduction of returning inductees at the National Baseball Hall of Fame's 2024 induction ceremony July 21, 2024, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (IMAGN)

Torre also reacted to Freeman’s home run.

"We had one with Aaron Boone back in ’03, where, all of a sudden, the game was over," he said. "The way this game was going back and forth, it looked like it was going to last for a while. Freddie made sure he put an end to that."

Freddie Freeman points

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman celebrates after hitting a grand slam in the tenth inning against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles Oct. 25, 2024. (Kiyoshi Mio/Imagn Images)

Game 2 is set for Saturday night at 8:08 p.m. ET. Fans can watch on FOX.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.