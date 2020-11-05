Joe Montana on Patrick Mahomes' record contract with Chiefs: 'I’m gonna make a comeback at 64'

Is Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana making a comeback?

Not exactly but the San Francisco 49ers legend told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday that the historic contract Patrick Mahomes signed with the Chiefs in the offseason is enough to make anyone want to get back on the field.

“I’ve started running again, started throwing,” Montana said jokingly. “I’m gonna make a comeback at 64, I think.”

“I wish I could,” he continued. “I’ve had my share of surgeries. I’m not sure I could run from here to the door.”

Fresh off his first Super Bowl win, Mahomes signed a massive 10-year, $503 million contract with the Chiefs in July. The Texas native has been public about settling down in Kansas City and could very well retire there.

“You go to some sports cities and if you're playing badly on Sundays, it's like they hate you and your family. Then you come to Kansas City and it doesn't even matter. They care about the person you are and how you treat other people. It's cool to be in a city like this,” Mahomoes said in an interview in September.

For Montana, a player of Mahomes’ caliber is more than deserving of a contract of that size.

“I think it’s great. If they can get it, get it. I mean the game is crazy. You never know when it may end … physically, for me, it was rough. If you can set yourself up for life like that, hey, man, more power to you.”