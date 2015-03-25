Joe Mauer's 6 RBIs lead Minnesota Twins over Toronto Blue Jays 14-5

Joe Mauer had a three-run homer and six RBIs and Justin Morneau hit a two-run drive that caromed off a palm tree behind the right-field wall, helping the Minnesota Twins rout the Toronto Blue Jays 14-5 Sunday.

Mauer homered to center in a four-run first off Dave Bush and hit a three-run double in the fourth that chased Guillermo Moscoso, who also allowed Morneau's homer during the seven-run inning.

Aaron Hicks, bidding to become the Twins' center fielder, was 4 for 4 and raised his batting average to .350.

Luis Jimenez homered twice and drove in four runs for the Blue Jays.

Twins starter P.J. Walters gave up three runs and four hits in three innings.